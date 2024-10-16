SeaTac Marine Services Delivers Homes to Lahaina Fire Survivors

SeaTac Marine Services announced it has completed an ocean transit move of 110 housing modules in support of HomeAid Hawaii and their partners for the Ka La’i Ola development in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The homes are part of more than 400 that will help facilitate permanent housing for survivors of the August 2023 Lahaina Fire.

This September, 110 of the homes were safely and securely transported by SeaTac Marine Services via barge and offloaded at the Port of Kahului. The units, manufactured by Factory OS/Harbinger, were loaded out of Mare Island, Calif. for their journey across the Pacific to Maui, said SeaTac Marine Services, a maritime logistics provider and terminal operator based in Seattle.

Greg Adams, an owner-operator at SeaTac Marine Services, said, “We were pleased to be a part of something so special. Our team found motivation in the knowledge that people needed a roof over their heads, and we took a lot of pride in our responsibility to get these homes to people quickly and safely.”