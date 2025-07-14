Seatrium Expands Sustainable Finance Framework

Seatrium Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary Seatrium Financial Services Pte. Ltd. (SFS) has successfully secured a $400 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with United Overseas Bank (UOB).

The company says the credit facility aligns with its Sustainable Finance Framework and includes revolving credit features which will strongly enhance the group’s liquidity and financial flexibility. It will significantly contribute to Seatrium’s long-term goals of achieving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, further bolstering its commitment to sustainable development in the offshore, marine and energy sector.

Since 2023, Seatrium has successfully secured over S$3 billion ($2.3 billion) in sustainability-linked loans and green financing. The group is committed to fulfilling its Sustainability Vision 2030, which is centered on empowering clients to minimize their carbon footprints through energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable vessels and offshore platforms.



