Seatrium Launches Digital Learning Lab

Seatrium and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore have inaugurated a Digital Learning Lab.

The ITE-Seatrium Digital Learning Lab is designed to be a leading educational and innovation hub for the marine and offshore energy industry.

By providing a dynamic and immersive learning environment for students, the Lab features practical skills development in energy and engineering, technological literacy in digital advancements and hands-on learning experiences emphasizing active engagement and problem-solving.

Courses on Digital Yard Technology Applications, 5G Marine Use Cases, and AI applications also form part of the diverse curriculum offered. One such example is bringing digital twin technologies into the classroom to equip the students with real-life industry problems and problem solving.

In tandem with the Digital Learning Lab’s opening, Seatrium and ITE also signed a MOU which outlines objectives aimed at preparing students for future roles over the next five years. These include expanding learning opportunities in marine digital technology for Higher Nitec students and Work-Study Diploma trainees, internship placements for Higher Nitec students, as well as local and overseas industry attachments for staff to support their professional development.

Additionally, ITE will offer certification courses to upskill Seatrium’s workforce in areas such as digital technologies, robotics and sustainability.

The strategic partnership aims to train up to 4,500 students by 2027.

Seatrium has also pledged a donation of S$1.2 million to be disbursed over the next four years to the ITE Education Fund to benefit students from low-income families. This initiative will provide financial support for over 300 ITE students from Engineering and Electronics & Infocomm Technology courses each year.



