Seatrium and M1 Partner on 5G Connectivity

Seatrium and M1 have jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate digital connectivity to aid yard operations.

The partnership is an integral part of Seatrium’s Digital Strategy which aims to establish a Smart Yard equipped with future-proof ultra-high-speed connectivity that supports the Group’s One Seatrium Delivery Model.

This partnership aims to explore the potential of 5G connectivity in yards for digitalisation and integrated yard operations. By enhancing 5G within Seatrium’s yards in Singapore, a range of applications including smart video analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technology augmented with real-time Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities of Seatrium’s yards globally, will empower the group to achieve operational excellence, says Seatrium.

Building on a previous partnership established in 2022, which included 5G connectivity in one of the pilot yards and the deployment of 5G use cases in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) smart glasses solutions at the pilot yard in Singapore, this collaboration aims to leverage digitalisation and virtual technology to enhance the efficiency of remote operations.

In addition to 5G exploration, the collaboration may also extend into other M1 enterprise services and industry solutions including IoT applications, surveillance, and cyber security to support Seatrium’s operational needs.



