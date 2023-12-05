Seatrium Names Adrian Teng CFO

Singaporean shipbuilding group Seatrium announced it has appointed Adrian Teng as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2024.

Teng brings over two decades of diverse international experience in strategy, finance, restructuring, operations and corporate management across developed and emerging markets. Prior to his current appointment, Teng was Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Clifford Capital Holdings, with responsibilities in finance, treasury, strategy, technology and corporate operations.

Seatrium was formed earlier this year through the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine.

Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium said, “Since the combination, we have built a capable leadership core with a diverse talent pool comprising both internal and external hires. We are pleased to have Adrian join the Seatrium team to further solidify our management bench strength. Adrian brings with him deep expertise in finance and operations management spanning various conglomerates and industries. He will be a strong addition to the team as we look to create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Teng said, “I am excited to join Seatrium at a time of significant opportunity for the company. I look forward to working with Chris and the leadership team to chart Seatrium’s transformational growth journey.”

Before Clifford Capital, Teng was Group Finance Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited in Singapore and Group Treasurer of Jardine Matheson Limited in Hong Kong. Prior to that, he spent several years with various organizations in restructuring, corporate and investment banking globally.

Teng holds a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London; a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; a Bachelor of Science from Creighton University and an Executive Diploma in Directorship from the Singapore Institute of Directors. He has also completed the Stanford Executive Programme from Stanford University and the Asian Financial Leaders Programme from Singapore Management University.