Seatrium Secures Royal Caribbean Repairs Deal

Seatrium has entered into a new agreement with Royal Caribbean Group, reinforcing a longstanding strategic partnership since 2012 with Seatrium’s Repairs & Upgrades business.

Under the new agreement, Royal Caribbean Group is expected to dock a significant number of cruise vessels for statutory inspections, repairs and upgrades at Seatrium’s facilities over the next several years, providing sustained workload visibility for the Group’s Singapore yards. The contract covers Royal Caribbean Group’s global fleet across its leading brands including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises.

Seatrium has commenced work on selected vessels under this strategic partnership. Celebrity Solstice completed its revitalisation works at Seatrium’s Tuas Boulevard Yard on 28 February 2026, Ovation of the Seas will begin its enhancement work in March 2026, while Silver Cloud is scheduled for drydock, repairs and upgrades later in the year.



