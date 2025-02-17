Seavolt, RAD Team Up for Electric Propulsion in Australia-Pacific Region

Seavolt and RAD Propulsion have formed a partnership to deliver complete electric propulsion solutions to boat manufacturers, marinas, ports, sporting organizations, and governments across Australia and the Pacific region.

This collaboration brings together Seavolt’s marine charging technology and RAD Propulsion’s electric drive systems, offering customers a solution for electrifying their fleets.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Seavolt to bring sustainable and high-performance solutions to Australia and the Pacific. This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to cut carbon emissions in the maritime industry by making electric propulsion smarter, cleaner, and more accessible. Together, we’re setting a new standard for what electric boating can achieve,” said Dan Hook, CEO of RAD Propulsion.

“We’re getting constant enquiries from customers who want to electrify their fleets of outboard-powered boats. Seavolt can provide a complete charging solution but no one in the market was offering plug-and-play electric power replacement that supported ultra-fast charging. RAD Propulsion delivers that,” added Chris Cudlipp, Seavolt’s CEO.