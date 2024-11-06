Seaway7 Secures Inter-Array Cabling Work for East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has secured a ‘substantial’ contract from ScottishPower Renewables for the transport and installation of the inter-array cables of the East Anglia TWO offshore wind project.

Seaway7’s scope of work for East Anglia TWO includes the engineering, supply and installation of the 64 inter-array cables.

Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway7’s Aberdeen office in the UK, with offshore activities scheduled to commence in 2027.

Although the exact value of the contract has not been specified, Subsea7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 million and $300 million.

ScottishPower Renewables $5.2 billion East Anglia TWO offshore windfarm will be located around 33 kilometers from the east coast of England in the Southern North Sea.

Successful in the UK Government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6 in September 2024, it will contribute up to 960 MW of renewable energy to power the equivalent of almost one million homes.

It is one of three consented offshore wind farm developments that, together with the operational East Anglia ONE, will form the East Anglia Hub, which will ultimately deliver 4,000 MW of renewable energy generation capacity.

ScottishPower Renewables recently hired Cadeler for the transport and installation foundations and offshore wind turbines, each rated at 15 MW, for the project.

“This award builds upon our leading position in the UK and represents a significant contribution to the UK’s renewable target. With this project we also look forward to continuing our relationship with ScottishPower Renewables on our second East Anglia Hub project together, with East Anglia THREE currently in execution,” said Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway7.

“Getting our Eeast Anglia TWO supply chain in place through confirmed contracts like this means we’re ready to hit the ground – and water! – running and bring another gigawatt of clean, green energy to life, – making a real difference for people, places and planet for decades to come,” added Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables’ CEO.