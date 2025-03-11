Second Hai Long Substation Heads to Project Site Offshore Taiwan

Consortium partners Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C have completed the load-out and sail-away of the second and last offshore substation for the Hai Long Offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The load-out and sail-away of the second substation for Hai Long 3 offshore wind farm, which took place on March 8, 2025, comes almost a year after the first substation for Hai Long 2 was delivered to the project site.

The project exceeds 1 GW and consists of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms in the Taiwan Strait 45-70 kilometers off the coast and is jointly developed by Mitsui & Co, Northland Power, and Gentari.

The consortium has delivered detailed design and procurement as well as the construction of the two offshore substations at PTSC M&C’s yard in Vung Tau City, Southern Vietnam.

The Hai Long 3 offshore substation is expected to be installed and prepared for offshore commissioning by the second quarter of 2025.

“It has been a pleasure to cooperate closely with the parties involved in the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in recent years, and the strong team performance with our consortium partner and sub-contractors on this exciting project holds great promises for the future,” said Senior Vice President Renewables, Semco Maritime, Frank Holm.

“This significant milestone in the Hai Long projects exemplifies the unwavering commitment and expertise of our esteemed consortium with Semco Maritime in delivering premier renewable energy services. We remain resolute in our dedication to fulfilling our commitments to our valued clients and advancing the offshore wind energy sector,” added To Ngoc Tu, PTSC M&C’s Managing Director.

According to Tim Kittelhake, CEO and Project Director of Hai Long Project, the overall construction of the Hai Long Project continues to progress steadily.