Second LNG-fueled Containership Delivered to Pasha Hawaii

Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii announced it has taken delivery of the second of two new ‘Ohana Class, 774-foot liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered containerships built at the Keppel AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas.

The new vessel, Janet Marie, joins Pasha Hawaii’s fleet serving the Hawaii/U.S. mainland trade lane, as well as the company’s first ‘Ohana Class vessel, George III, which entered service on August 17, 2022.

Operating on LNG from day one, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, optimized hull form and high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

The ‘Ohana Class vessels are named in honor of George Pasha, III and Janet Marie Pasha, the late parents of The Pasha Group president and CEO George Pasha, IV, marking three generations of service to Hawaii.

“We are very grateful to welcome our second ship as a testament to my parents and our incredible Pasha Hawaii team members who continue to raise the bar on excellence and dedication,” said George Pasha, IV. “Once again, we are extremely proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at AmFELS, and the skilled men and women at the shipyard, including our own on-site team members, who have proven once more that ship building and ingenuity are alive and well in the United States.”

“We are delighted that MV Janet Marie will be joining its sister vessel, MV George III, on the West Coast,” said Kelvin Fok, president of AmFELS. “We have developed a strong partnership with The Pasha Group through the construction of these two vessels and look forward to continuing this relationship for future ventures.”