Wicker Meets With Trump’s Choice for Navy Secretary

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Chairman of the Senate Seapower Subcommittee, today met with Richard Spencer regarding his nomination to be President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Navy.

“Mr. Spencer and I had an encouraging meeting,” Wicker said. “I reiterated my commitment to helping the President and the Navy build a larger, more modern fleet that can meet growing demands around the world. I was pleased to learn that Mr. Spencer shares that goal. I look forward to his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee next week.”

Wicker is leading the effort in the Senate to help fulfill President Trump’s goal of rebuilding the nation’s Navy to meet its requirement of 355 ships. Currently, only 275 ships are in the battle fleet.