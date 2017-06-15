Marine Link
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Wicker Meets With Trump’s Choice for Navy Secretary

June 15, 2017

From left: Roger Wicker with Richard Spencer (Photo: Sen. Wicker’s office)

From left: Roger Wicker with Richard Spencer (Photo: Sen. Wicker’s office)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Chairman of the Senate Seapower Subcommittee, today met with Richard Spencer regarding his nomination to be President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Navy. 

 
“Mr. Spencer and I had an encouraging meeting,” Wicker said. “I reiterated my commitment to helping the President and the Navy build a larger, more modern fleet that can meet growing demands around the world. I was pleased to learn that Mr. Spencer shares that goal. I look forward to his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee next week.”
 
Wicker is leading the effort in the Senate to help fulfill President Trump’s goal of rebuilding the nation’s Navy to meet its requirement of 355 ships. Currently, only 275 ships are in the battle fleet.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News