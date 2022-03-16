Sembmarine Builds Zero-emissions RoPax Ferry for Norled

Sembcorp Marine announced it has completed fabrication of the first of three identical battery-operated roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) ferries for Norwegian ferry operator Norled.

The newly built Hella will be launched into operation for Norled’s shortsea Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connections in Norway.

Designed by Sembcorp Marine subsidiary LMG Marin, the vessels incorporate energy-efficient solutions throughout, including quick connection shore charging plugs; auto-mooring; auto-cross; efficient hull, propulsion and heat recovery systems; as well as minimized hotel and auxiliary loads. The vessels will operate normally on zero-emission, powered by lithium-ion batteries at a service speed of 10 knots. When required, they can run on combined battery-diesel hybrid backup modes. The batteries will be charged and recharged using green hydroelectric power.

The 82.4-meter-long multi-deck, double-ended ferries each have capacity for 300 passengers and crew, as well as 80 cars or a combination of up to 10 cars and 10 trailer trucks.

Tan Heng Jack, Sembcorp Marine’s head of specialized shipbuilding, said, “To serve efficiently as a ferry vessel, the design took into consideration the vessel’s operational profile and schedule, as well as design imperatives of passenger safety and comfort, and conducive working conditions for ferry staff.”

The remaining two Ropax ferries are expected to be ready in 2022.

Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO, said, “The demand for passenger ferries is anticipated to increase owing to a wide range of factors including the emerging trend of ferries as a viable alternative transport, development in marine fuel technologies, and inclination of consumers towards luxury marine travel.

“Sembcorp Marine, with its extensive track record and suite of proprietary designs for various types of ships and offshore engineering solutions, will continue to strategically position the group strongly to support the maritime industry’s transition towards renewable energy and the adoption of green technologies. This latest project marks our commitment to our customer and their pursuit of green solutions for the industry.”