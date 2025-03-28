Senator Wicker Warns “Putin Cannot Be Trusted in Peace Talks”

In a stark address to the U.S. Senate, Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, delivered a firm warning to American policymakers and defense stakeholders: Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted to negotiate a legitimate or lasting peace in Ukraine.



Speaking amid ongoing peace talks in Riyadh and growing speculation about sanctions relief, Wicker sought to dispel any optimism about the Kremlin’s intentions. “President Putin values peace as little as any piece of shredded paper he would deceitfully sign,” Wicker said. “These are not the gestures of a statesman. We are dealing with a tyrant who speaks the language of war and terror.”



The senator’s comments come at a critical juncture, with maritime and defense industries closely watching U.S.-Ukraine-Russia developments for their geopolitical and commercial implications. In particular, the negotiations have raised alarms across the global shipping sector, as Russian requests for sanctions relief reportedly include lifting restrictions on vessels flying the Russian flag.



Wicker cautioned against any such concessions, warning that loosening sanctions could enable Russia to reconstitute its military capabilities and extend the conflict. “Russia is barely managing to sustain this war,” he said. “We should not support a peace deal that lets Russia off the mat.”



The Senator credited Ukraine for its willingness to engage in ceasefire discussions, including potential prisoner exchanges. “Ukraine has extended the hand of peace,” he said. “Russia still has not.” Wicker contrasted this with Russia’s continued missile and drone attacks on civilian areas, which he described as evidence of Putin’s disinterest in any genuine truce.



“Dictators live in fear of their own people,” Wicker said, pointing to Putin’s history of jailing reporters, poisoning critics, and leveraging the Russian Orthodox Church as a propaganda arm. “He’s a Russian imperialist to the core,” the senator added, referencing Putin’s past writings and speeches that glorify the Soviet era and deny Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign nation.



Wicker also issued a direct rebuke of any U.S. policy shift that would allow Russia reentry into global financial systems such as SWIFT. “Undoing these sanctions would instantly lower Putin’s cost,” he said. “It would evaporate the leverage these financial penalties have given the United States and the free world.”



The Senator’s remarks are likely to resonate across defense, logistics, and maritime sectors—many of which have adapted to operate under the current sanctions regime and now face uncertainty over the future regulatory environment.



“Peace will only come through strength,” Wicker concluded. “Dictators respond to power, because it’s the only thing they respect.”