Senesco to Build Casco Bay Lines' New Hybrid-electric Ferry

North Kingstown, R.I. shipyard Senesco Marine will build a hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry for Portland, Maine-based Casco Bay Lines.

Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), the 164-foot ferry will replace an existing diesel-powered ferry, the Machigonne II, resulting in a reduction of 800 tons of carbon dioxide each year.

EBDG has supported Casco Bay Lines and their steering committee since 2018 as they prepared and planned for this replacement ferry, operating between Portland and Peaks Island, Maine. The contract design meets operational requirements, increased passenger demand and Casco Bay Lines' goal of reducing their carbon footprint. As part of the preliminary design efforts, EBDG prepared a propulsion selection study to compare various propulsion systems based on capital cost, operating cost, reliability, serviceability, CO2 emissions, and in port noise and exhaust generation.

The result is a ferry that features ABB Marine & Ports' hybrid propulsion system supporting diesel-electric and zero-emissions battery-powered modes, as well as a combination of both. With the ferry operating in zero-emission mode, the passengers will benefit from a smoother, quieter and cleaner ride. A Stemmann Technik FerryCHARGER shore charging system is also provided by ABB for rapid vessel charging in Portland.

The hybrid-electric ferry has capacity for 15 vehicles and 599 passengers, spread across three decks including a sun deck with unobstructed views. The double-ended configuration eliminates the need to turn the vessel around and thus reduces the required speed and energy consumption for the new vessel even though it is larger than the Machigonne II.

EBDG will provide technical support services to Casco Bay Lines as the ferry progresses through construction. The ferry is expected to enter operating service in 2024.

Casco Bay Lines is a ferry system that provides year-round passenger, freight, postal and vehicle ferry service to the islands of Casco Bay from Portland, Maine.