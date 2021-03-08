Senesco Delivers New Tug for Reinauer

North Kingstown, R.I. shipbuilder Senesco Marine has built and delivered another EPA Tier 4 compliant tug, Janice Ann Reinauer, to Reinauer Transportation. Upon delivery, the tug went directly to work transporting product on the U.S East and Gulf Coasts.

The 4,200-horsepower vessel was designed by Ocean Tug & Barge in close cooperation with The Reinauer operations team and is the 13th tug Senesco has built for Reinauer. The tug was designed to operate as an articulated tug-barge unit (ATB) with an Intercon coupling system.

The Janice Ann is classed by ABS (A1, Towing Vessel, AMS), certified to USCG Sub-Chapter M requirements and is fully SOLAS and ISM compliant.

The tug’s main propulsion system consists of two GE 6L250, EPA Tier 4 diesel engines, Lufkin reduction gears and Nautican Integrated Propulsion Units including high efficiency nozzles, triple rudders, pre-swirl stators and propellers. The electrical power plant consists of John Deere ship’s service generators including an emergency back-up generator.

According to the ISO 9001 certified builder, the tug has been outfitted to an extremely high standard for a full ATB operating crew with spacious accommodations, galley, mess and working areas.

(Photo: Senesco Marine)