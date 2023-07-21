Senesco Launches Jones Act CTV WindServe Genesis

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Senesco Marine on Friday launched the new Jones-Act-compliant crew transfer vessel WindServe Genesis.

WindServe Marine, a sister company to the North Kingstown, R.I. shipbuilder—both part of the Reinauer Group—will operate the CTV. The vessel will initially provide crew transfer support during the construction phase at Ørsted's Southfork Wind project off the coast of Long Island. The vessel will later go on to to work at the developer's Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island and Connecticut, and Sunrise Wind off New York.

The BMT-designed aluminum catamaran is 27 meters long with a 9-meter beam and 1.7-meter draft. It is equipped with Volvo Penta D13 main engines (515kW at 2,300 RPM) and a Volvo Penta IPS 900 propulsion system.

WindServe Genesis is the second CTV in the WindServe Marine fleet, following the WindServe Odyssey delivered in 2020. The company has two more CTVs on order: WindServe Journey and WindServe Explorer.