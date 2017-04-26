Life Sentence for USS Ashland Attacker

A 31-year-old Somali man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for engaging in piracy and other offenses in connection with an attack on a U.S. Navy ship seven years ago, the U.S. Justice Department said.



Mohamed Farah, 31, of Somalia was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for his role in the attack, the Justice Department said in a statement. Another five Somalis have already been tried and convicted for their roles in the attack and are serving prison terms, the Justice Department said.



The USS Ashland, a landing dock ship, was participating in anti-piracy operations off the coast of Djibouti in April 2010 when it came under fire from pirates in a skiff. The Ashland fired two rounds at the skiff with a 25mm gun, setting it ablaze and forcing the pirates to abandon ship, the Navy said. The six pirates were rescued and later handed over to authorities.





(Reporting by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)