Serco to Build Lord Howe Island Freight Vessel

Serco has been selected for the design and build of a new freight vessel to support World Heritage listed Lord Howe Island’s critical freight needs for the next 40 years.

The project, part of the NSW Government’s Lord Howe Island Critical Infrastructure Program, will deliver a vessel designed to meet stringent environmental and biosecurity standards, helping provide critical protection for the native plant, bird and insect species present.

The new vessel will feature roll-on roll-off and lift-on lift-off capability with capacity for 35 ISO containers plus bulk items.

Serco has a proven track record in maritime program management, having introduced 129 vessels into Australian government service, including the Antarctic Icebreaker, RSV Nuyina, for the Australian Antarctic Division.



