Serco Canada’s Atlas 120 Frigate Receives LR Approval in Principle

Serco Canada Marine (Serco) has received Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register (LR) for its Atlas 120 Frigate design.

The Atlas 120 Light Frigate is a modern general-purpose surface combatant that spans 120 meters in length. The ship can accommodate almost all standard NATO missile munitions and the Hangar and Flight Deck have been sized to accommodate all NATO medium lift naval helicopters. The ship has a broad range of passive and active self-defense systems to protect the ship from all directions. While not modular, the design can be easily modified to the owner’s preference in combat capability, including the addition of a passive phased array radar and a towed array sonar to augment ASW.

The vessel was evaluated in accordance with LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Naval Ships and with the International Naval Safety Association (INSA) Naval Ship Code.

“Our extensive design experience and rigorous design process enables us to bring real value to our customers,” said Russell Peters, General Manager of Serco Canada Marine. “From concept to build, our vessel designs are detailed, comprehensive and reflective of the continuous feedback garnered through our close collaboration with our partner shipyards.”

“We are delighted to award Approval in Principle to Serco for its new Atlas 120 Frigate”, said Kevin Humphreys, LR Americas Marine and Offshore President. “The application of LR’s Naval Ship Rules and INSA’s Naval Ship Code are industry benchmarks; receiving approval to these standards offers additional assurance that the ship design is fit for purpose and safe. We look forward to the success of the Atlas 120 Frigate in filling niche operational roles that are becoming more important to navies around the world,” Humphreys concluded.