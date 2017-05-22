Marine Link
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

ASCO's New Service to Arctic Ocean

May 22, 2017

Pic: Port of Antwerp

Pic: Port of Antwerp

 The Russian Arctic Shipping Company (ASCO) operates between the port of Antwerp and the Arctic region of Russia. 

 
Its ice-reinforced vessels with a capacity of 7,000 to 12,000 tonnes will mainly carry project cargo.
The company operates six vessels, enabling it to offer a monthly rotation. From Antwerp the ships travel via the Baltic (calling at among others St. Petersburg and Ust Luga) and then on the more northerly Russian ports such as Archangel, Sabetta, Murmansk and Nova Zembla. 
 
The agent for this service is Seabow, specialising in breakbulk and ro/ro with the emphasis on Russia.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News