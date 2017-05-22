ASCO's New Service to Arctic Ocean

The Russian Arctic Shipping Company (ASCO) operates between the port of Antwerp and the Arctic region of Russia.

Its ice-reinforced vessels with a capacity of 7,000 to 12,000 tonnes will mainly carry project cargo.

The company operates six vessels, enabling it to offer a monthly rotation. From Antwerp the ships travel via the Baltic (calling at among others St. Petersburg and Ust Luga) and then on the more northerly Russian ports such as Archangel, Sabetta, Murmansk and Nova Zembla.

The agent for this service is Seabow, specialising in breakbulk and ro/ro with the emphasis on Russia.