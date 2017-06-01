EPROX Chosen for Wind Service Vessel

Turkish shipyard, Cemre Marin Endüstri A.Ş, has ordered 4 × MAN 8L21/31 variable-speed GenSets, in connection with the construction of a wind service operation vessel (WSOV) for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), the French shipowner. The newbuilding will also feature MAN’s EPROX (Energy Saving Electric Propulsion System) that will reduce the vessel’s CO2 emissions and fuel consumption.



The MAN engines will be prepared for IMO Tier III and set up such that they can be retrofitted at a later time with MAN’s state-of-the-art SCR system. This is to cater for the possibility that IMO TIER III NOx emission limits be introduced without obligation within NOx emission-control areas (NECAs) in the North and Baltic Seas before 2021.



The order follows the recent delivery of newbuildings constructed at Çeliktrans Shipyard for Icelandic fishing company, HB Grandi, where MAN Diesel & Turbo provided each of three trawlers with individual 6L27/38 main engines, SCR systems and MAN Alpha CP propeller plants.



The variable-speed GenSets will be assembled and tested at MAN Diesel & Turbo’s Aurangabad facility in India. Salt Ship Design of Norway, with a strong reputation in offshore and specialist vessels, is providing the full design and engineering package for the new vessel, which is scheduled for delivery in Q4, 2018.



The new WSOV will be used for operations and maintenance work on German offshore wind farms, Borkum Riffgrund 1 and 2, as well as Gode Wind 1 and 2. The 83 × 19.4-m wide vessel will operate for DONG Energy, the Danish energy company with a strong renewables profile.