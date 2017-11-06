Eniram Inks Service Deal with Corsica Linea

Eniram, a Wärtsilä company, has signed a five-year service agreement with Corsica Linea to take them to the forefront of digitalization and performance management. The agreement covers the fleet owned and operated by Corsica Linea between Marseilles and Corsica. These five vessels will be upgraded to the latest Eniram real-time performance management standards.



With Eniram's solutions, Corsica Linea is able to reduce fuel costs and optimize its operations. In addition, Eniram's solutions take into account upcoming regulations concerning the monitoring, reporting and verification of carbon dioxide emissions from maritime transport (EU MRV). The agreement also includes MRV reporting and analytics services. (The upcoming EU MRV regulation requires ship owners and operators to annually monitor, report and verify CO2 emissions.)

Corsica Linea is the new brand name of Maritima Ferries, who acquired SNCM ships in 2016. Corsica Linea's five ferries provide year-round services from Marseille, the main trading port in France to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica