Marine Link
Monday, November 6, 2017

Eniram Inks Service Deal with Corsica Linea

November 6, 2017

Photo: Eniram

Photo: Eniram

Eniram, a Wärtsilä company, has signed a five-year service agreement with Corsica Linea to take them to the forefront of digitalization and performance management. The agreement covers the fleet owned and operated by Corsica Linea between Marseilles and Corsica. These five vessels will be upgraded to the latest Eniram real-time performance management standards.

With Eniram's solutions, Corsica Linea is able to reduce fuel costs and optimize its operations. In addition, Eniram's solutions take into account upcoming regulations concerning the monitoring, reporting and verification of carbon dioxide emissions from maritime transport (EU MRV). The agreement also includes MRV reporting and analytics services. (The upcoming EU MRV regulation requires ship owners and operators to annually monitor, report and verify CO2 emissions.)
 
Corsica Linea is the new brand name of Maritima Ferries, who acquired SNCM ships in 2016. Corsica Linea's five ferries provide year-round services from Marseille, the main trading port in France to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News