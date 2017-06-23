New 11,000 TEU Ship Enters Service for Zim
The newly built 11,000 TEU vessel Cape Sounio owned by Costamare has been deployed on Zim’s Asia South America East Coast (ASE), the Israeli container shipping company said.
