Friday, June 23, 2017

New 11,000 TEU Ship Enters Service for Zim

June 23, 2017

Cape Sounio (Photo: Zim)

The newly built 11,000 TEU vessel Cape Sounio owned by Costamare has been deployed on Zim’s Asia South America East Coast (ASE), the Israeli container shipping company said.

 
The vessel embarked on its maiden voyage on from Pusan, South Korea, on May 4, on its regular route calling ports in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, connecting to major Asian ports. 
 
Built at Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines (HHIC Phil) and delivered in April, 2017, Cape Sounio is the largest vessel to serve in this line and the largest currently employed by ZIM. Cape Sounio is 330 meters long with a width of 48 meters, and a nominal containers capacity of 11,037 TEUs, and has 1453 Reefer plugs on board. 
