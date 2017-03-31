Marine Link
HMM New Service in North China, Korea and Russia

March 31, 2017

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) announces the launch of a new North China-Korea-Russia weekly service, under the name of ‘CRN (China Russia North Service)’. 

The CRN service covers the ports of ‘Qingdao-Shanhai-Ningbo-Pusan-Vladivostok-Vostochny-Pusan-Qingdao’ and will begin on March 31.

HMM will deploy one container ship on the route, and FESCO will place two vessels on the route. (Total 3 X 3,000 teu vessel)

HMM has been offering CRS (China Russia South Service) services on South China-Middle China-Korea-Russia in cooperation with FESCO and CMA-CGM. 

From March 30, the CRS service will change its port ration to ‘Hong Kong-Chiwan-Xiamen-Ningbo-Shanghai-Vladivostok-Vostochny-Hong Kong’ to provide a direct service from China to Vladivostok. 

HMM official said “We are pleased to provide direct premium services to customers” and “We expect to strengthen our market position within Russia based on those two services.”

