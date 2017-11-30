Resolve Grows Client Services Team

Resolve Marine Group has strengthened its senior team with the appointments of Lindsay Malen-Habib as Manager of Client Services and Dimos Iliopoulos as its Representative in Greece. Both will report to Resolve’s Director of Client Services, Daniel Dettor.

Malen–Habib has 15 years’ experience in maritime emergency response, business development and marketing and will be based in Resolve’s head office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Malen-Habib has extensive experience in emergency response contingency planning, salvage and wreck removal having previously served as Director of Business Development for one of the world’s largest salvors. Malen-Habib is active on numerous industry associations including Chair of the American Salvage Association Membership Committee and Co-chair of the Marketing and Communications Committee. She is also an active member of the Women in International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA).

Iliopoulos, a naval architect and marine engineer, has 40 years’ experience in the Greek shipping industry, having served in key management positions with ship owners, operators and shipbuilders. Iliopoulos is member of various Greek and foreign associations including the Greek Chamber of Engineers, and also sits on the technical committees of three major classification societies. Iliopoulos will be based in Athens and manage Resolve’s client bases in Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.