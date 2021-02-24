SES Networks to Power Guest Connectivity on Scarlet Lady

SES Networks is working with Virgin Voyages to provide its fleet with high-speed, low-latency connectivity. Significantly, the Wi-Fi service will be free for every sailor.

Virgin Voyages’ Lady Ships will tap into SES Networks’ satellite-enabled Signature Cruise Solution. SES Networks’ Signature Cruise Solution is an end-to-end service that combines SES’s low-latency O3b satellite constellation, its upcoming next-generation O3b mPOWER system and its highly reliable geostationary (GEO) fleet to ensure seamless connectivity across the globe. Both O3b and O3b mPOWER systems are operating in the medium earth orbit, around 8,000km above earth’s surface. The O3b mPOWER, when operational in 2022, will deliver significant increase of flexibility and throughput, and can deliver multiple gigabits per second to any Virgin Voyage ship sailing anywhere on earth during seasonal peaks and in areas of high density.

"SES Networks offers us unique, reliable capabilities that rival land speed connectivity," said Andy Schwalb, Chief Marine & Technology Officer at Virgin Voyages. "This service has played a critical role in the success of our inaugural events last year, while also enabling our crew to remain connected and close to their loved ones during this challenging time. We know our Sailors will enjoy this service during their voyage as they document their vacation and share with others."