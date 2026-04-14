SGMF Life Cycle Assessment of LNG Highlights Up to 29% Tank-to-Wake GHG Emissions Reduction

SGMF has published its latest Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) on LNG, further demonstrating reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to traditional marine fuels. One of the key findings is evidence of up to 29% tank-to-wake GHG emissions reductions when using LNG compared to MGO 0.1%, an improvement of up to 13% compared to the previous LCA conducted in 2022. This progress contributes to overall well-to-wake GHG emissions reductions of up to 25%, supported in part by well-to-tank emissions reductions of up to 9% compared to the first LNG LCA study published in 2019.

LCAs provide a snapshot of the state of the industry at a given point in time. Given the fast pace of development in the alternative marine fuels space, regular updates of these studies are essential to ensure the latest technological advances, and most relevant GHG intensity values are reflected across all fuels. The data that underpins these studies from SGMF is provided by a wide range of stakeholders, from inside and outside its membership.

In addition to its LNG studies, SGMF expects to publish its first LCA on methanol as a marine fuel in mid-2026, which follows its LCA on ammonia as marine fuel, published in 2024. SGMF plans to publish second editions on ammonia and methanol in the coming years. The eventual full portfolio of LCA’s will help the maritime industry to identify the gaps that need to be addressed to enable more uptake of cleaner fuels.

SGMF's studies are critically peer reviewed by industry experts and leading academics and cover multiple pathways, reflecting the distinct carbon intensities of each one. The emissions calculations are based on the performance of a wide range of engine types, including medium-speed 4-stroke and low-speed-2-stroke engines, with the findings reflecting industry progress on emissions reductions with LNG, both upstream and downstream.