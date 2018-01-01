Shanghai Port Sets New World Record

The annual handling capacity of Shanghai Port surpassed 40 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), breaking an existing world record, the Chinese state media reported.

Xinhua quoted the Shanghai International Port Group saying that Shanghai Port started container transportation in 1978 with a handling capacity of 7,951 TEUs that year.

As one of China 's largest ports, its throughput exceeded 30 million TEUs in 2011.

In December 2017, Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port, the world's biggest automated container terminal, started trial operations.

The project uses automated handling equipment designed and manufactured in China, as well as a domestically developed automated management system.

It has helped consolidate the port's standing as the world's busiest container port and supported Shanghai's efforts to become a world shipping center.