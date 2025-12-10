She Sails Program Celebrates First Anniversary and an Increase in Women in the Workforce

She Sails, CMA CGM's internal program to accelerate the integration of women into maritime transport careers, is celebrating its first anniversary. The program, launched in December 2024, which aims to significantly increase the presence of women on board CMA CGM vessels, has already doubled the number of women serving on board, from 200 sailors in 2024 to 403 at the end of 2025

Building on these successes, the group has now set a target of 1,000 female seafarers by 2030, while promoting the professions and opportunities offered by CMA CGM. It also emphasizes the sharing of experiences among female seafarers and serves as a powerful tool to encourage new generations of young women to pursue careers at sea.

Throughout the year, the She Sails program played a pivotal role in accelerating women's careers within the fleet, notably through the mobilization of a network of 42 ambassadors in 19 countries and the development of new partnerships with maritime schools. Three agreements were signed—one in Abu Dhabi and two in India—while two more are being prepared in the Philippines and Indonesia, with the aim of strengthening the recruitment of officer cadets. This momentum is also reflected in career progression: 74 promotions were recorded this year, including 8 to senior officer positions on board (the four highest levels of responsibility), 48 from officer cadets to junior officers, and one from seaman to qualified seaman, an unprecedented level for the Group.