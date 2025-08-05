The Shearer Group, Inc. Welcomes New Team Member

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) has announced a new addition to its naval architecture, marine engineering, and marine surveying firm, Luke Strawson. Luke holds a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from Texas A&M University.

While studying at Texas A&M, Luke collaborated with team members to design and build an electric boat for competition in the Promoting Electric Propulsion race held by ASNE. He is experienced in various areas, including structural design and 3DCAD software. In addition, he is a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers.