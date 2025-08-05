Marine Link
Friday, August 15, 2025

The Shearer Group, Inc. Welcomes New Team Member

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 5, 2025

© The Shearer Group, Inc.

© The Shearer Group, Inc.

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) has announced a new addition to its naval architecture, marine engineering, and marine surveying firm, Luke Strawson. Luke holds a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from Texas A&M University.

While studying at Texas A&M, Luke collaborated with team members to design and build an electric boat for competition in the Promoting Electric Propulsion race held by ASNE. He is experienced in various areas, including structural design and 3DCAD software. In addition, he is a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

By the Numbers: Mitigating Maritime Risk: Inside AWO’s Falls Overboard Prevention Report

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week