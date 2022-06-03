The Shearer Group Wins Contract from Texas DOT
The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) announce it has been awarded another five-year indefinite deliverable contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT).
The Houston-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm will provide engineering services required for the preparation of plans, specifications and estimates (PS&E), related documents and construction services to update existing passenger-vehicle ferry vessels and marine shore-side facilities.