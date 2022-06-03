Marine Link
Thursday, June 23, 2022
The Shearer Group Wins Contract from Texas DOT

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 3, 2022

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) announce it has been awarded another five-year indefinite deliverable contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT).

The Houston-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm will provide engineering services required for the preparation of plans, specifications and estimates (PS&E), related documents and construction services to update existing passenger-vehicle ferry vessels and marine shore-side facilities.

