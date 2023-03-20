SHI, Kongsberg Ink Pact to Develop Autonomous LNG Carrier

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (SHI) and Kongsberg Maritime (KM) signed a Joint Development Project Agreement (JDA), an agreement that serves as the basis to develop a design for next-generation 'autonomous' 174K LNG Carrier, leveraging autonomous, remote and low emission technology.

In the partnership, SHI will be system integrator with overall design responsibility, while KM will be responsible for the integrated solution designs and have the role as a strategic partner.

"We are pleased to announce our Joint Development Project Agreement to develop the next generation LNG Carrier with advanced digital technology, as we take a significant step towards the future of maritime transportation," said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President, Kongsberg Maritime. "Through the integration of autonomous, remote and eco-friendly technology, we aim to enhance safety and efficiency, setting new standards for the industry. This project represents our commitment to driving innovation in the maritme sector, and we look forward to collaboration with our partners to deliver a sustainable and prosperous future."



"The autonomous LNG carrier we are developing in partnership will reduce operational risk and cost for our customers' fleets, and as the shipbuilding and shipping industries become increasingly digitize, we are committed to continuing to develop cutting-edge digital technology for ship applications," said Haeki Jang, Chief Technology Officer, SHI.

Last year, SHI completed a successful demonstration of its autonomous navigation technology using a 9,000 ton ship, and has been developing cybersecurity solutions for autonomous ships using Blockchain technology, introducing innovative autonomous operation technology.