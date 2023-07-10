SHI Uses Sonar to Analyze Underwater Radiated Noise

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has tested technology to precisely analyze the radiated noise of ships underwater using sonar.

The technique measures the intensity, direction, and distance, and SHI has used it to precisely analyze the cause of noise emitted from a 174,000cbm LNG carrier.

SHI is using the technology to forecast noise depending on speed and draft and aims to expand it beyond propellers to include underwater radiated noise from engines and machinery.

The IMO is considering regulations on underwater noise, as it can adversely affect animals such as whales. Draft revised guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping was agreed by the IMO Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction (SDC 9) in January 2023 and approved at MEPC 80 in July 2023. The guidelines will take effect from August 1, 2023.

Lee Dong-yeon, director of SHI’s shipbuilding and marine research institute, said: “SHI will speed up the development of innovative technologies that can minimize the impact on the marine environment and preemptively respond to the international community's environmental regulations based on its underwater radiated noise R&D capabilities.”



