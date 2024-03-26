Marine Link
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Ship That Collided with Baltimore Bridge Was Chartered by Maersk

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 26, 2024

(Credit: Screenshot/X)

(Credit: Screenshot/X)

The Dali container vessel that collided on Tuesday with a bridge in Baltimore was chartered by shipping company Maersk at the time of the accident, the Danish company said in a statement.

"We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," Maersk said.

The Dali was set to depart Baltimore early on Tuesday and arrive at Colombo on April 22, according to a schedule on Maersk's website.

The vessel is owned by Singapore's Grace Ocean Pte and managed by Synergy Marine Group, according to LSEG data.


(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Crumbling Great Lakes Ports Infrastructure Makes Port Insurance Even More Critical
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

GAO: Coast Guard Should Better Monitor its Efforts to Credential Merchant Mariners

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week