Ship Design: Hybrid Live Fish Carrier

Knud H. Hansen has designed, project managed and supervised the construction for a Live Fish Carrier for Bakkafrost in the Faroe Islands.

This vessel is one of the biggest Live Fish Carriers in the world at 109.2 x 22.2m with a cargo capacity of 7,000 cu. m. With four cargo holds of 1,750 cu. m. each the vessel can transport about 1,000 tons of live salmon from cages offshore to shore-based processing facilities.

The vessel can also take live salmon onboard for treatment for lice in fresh water in the cargo tanks and when discharging to cages, salmon over a certain size can be retained onboard for transport to the processing facility. Capacity for production of fresh water through reverse osmosis is 6,000 tons per day.

All equipment onboard, inclusive main propulsion motor, are electrically driven. Power is supplied by a hybrid system of diesel generators, electric batteries and whilst in harbour a high voltage shore connection is also available, which in a practical combination can reduce the fuel consumption.

The five diesel generators are placed in a deckhouse on shelter deck for easy change to suitable 100% green generators when such technology becomes available.

On top of the machinery deck house there is place for sixteen 20-ft. containers which gives space for future green fuel.

With a dynamic positioning system including 2 x 2 side thrusters of 1,000 kW each and far-reaching deck cranes the ship is made ready for operating towards future cages on open sea.



Main Particulars