Ship Traffic Halted After Power Outage Hits Welland Canal

Vessel traffic through Ontario's Welland Canal has ceased after a power outage damaged equipment in two of its locks, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) said.

The not-for-profit corporation, which manages and operates the Canadian assets of the St. Lawrence Seaway, said the outage occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, damaging hands-free mooring equipment in Locks 1 and 7.

"SLSMC took immediate steps to ensure the safety of the public, personnel, vessels, infrastructure and the environment," the corporation said.

AIS ship tracking data shows a number of commercial ships moored in and around the 27-mile-long canal connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

SLSMC said it would provide updates regarding the resumption of marine traffic when available.

Each year, about 3,000 ships carrying about 40 million tonnes of cargo transport through the Welland Canal.