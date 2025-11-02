Shipboard Plasma-Catalytic Methane Slip Abatement Pilot Successful

Daphne Technology and Maran Gas, part of the Angelicoussis Group, announce the conclusion of their joint pilot project that marked the first deployment of SlipPure™ Plasma-Catalytic Methane Slip Aftertreatment system on board the commercial LNG carrier, the Maran Gas Chios.

Methane slip, the unburned methane released from dual-fuel marine engines, remains a key challenge for LNG-fueled vessels. Addressing this challenge is essential to unlock the full potential of LNG as a lower-emission marine fuel. Daphne Technology’s SlipPure™ system, designed to abate methane directly from exhaust gases, was retrofitted on board the vessel to test the feasibility of this approach under real operating conditions.

During the trial, Daphne Technology achieved reductions of up to 4 ± 2 g/kWh methane slip, demonstrating that plasma-catalytic-based abatement is possible on board an LNG carrier. These results represent a first step in validating the technology at sea and provide critical insights for the next phase of development.

By taking part in this pioneering initiative, the Angelicoussis Group has demonstrated its role as an early adopter willing to support the testing of first-generation technologies and decarbonize the maritime industry. Allowing the installation and operation of a first-of-a-kind (FOAK) technology on a vessel in commercial service required a clear commitment to advancing solutions that benefit the wider industry.

The SlipPure™ Plasma - Catalytic system, in conjunction with Daphne Technology’s already commercialized PureMetrics™ emissions monitoring platform, continues to be developed with the aim of offering scalable methane abatement solutions for both land-based and marine applications.



