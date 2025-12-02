Shipbroker IG Continues Americas Expansion

International shipbroker IFCHOR-Galbraiths (IG) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brazilian dry bulk shipbroker Aries Shipping.

Founded in 2005, Aries Shipping is a Rio de Janeiro based firm led by Marcela Rosman and Bruna Moraes.

This move follows IG’s launch of a Houston desk dedicated to the US Jones Act tanker market and forms part of a broader strategy to expand its global footprint by establishing very experienced local teams in high-growth regions. South America is a growing market for commodities trading, with expanding port infrastructure and an increased local and foreign ship owning presence.

IG co-CEO Manu Ravano said: “To succeed in this dynamic region, owners and charterers need local expertise, backed up with international reach, in-depth research and cutting-edge shipbroking systems. At IG we pride ourselves on our discreet and professional advisory approach to shipping clients. In Aries Shipping we have found a partner who shares our client first commitment and thinks beyond the transaction.”

Rosman is an executive with over 25 years of experience. Founder of Aries Shipping, she led two decades of brokerage operations in dry bulk and breakbulk, with a strong strategic role and longstanding reputation in the international shipping market.

Moraes joined Aries Shipping in 2010 having worked for a number of years in international shipbroking and has since been instrumental in expanding the company’s commercial presence and helped build its solid industry reputation.

Aries Shipping is active in the dry bulk sector and is particularly strong in the steel sector handling both steel and associated raw materials as well as sugar and part cargoes.



