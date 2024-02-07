Shipbuilder Dakota Creek Industries Seeks Apprentices

Anacortes, Wash. shipbuilder Dakota Creek Industries announced it has opened the application process for its three-year paid apprenticeship program.

Slated to begin on July 1, 2024, the formalized, structured program offers both on-the-job training (OJT) and related supplemental instruction through a combination practical, classroom and technical training.

"Essential skills taught during the program are tailored to meet or exceed industry standards, ensuring that apprentices are equipped with the expertise needed for a successful career in the marine industry," Dakota Creek, which builds and repairs steel and aluminum vessels up to 400 feet, such as tugs, ferries, research and fishing vessels

Those who complete the program will receive a trade certification recognized internationally, along with a Multi Occupational Trades Associates Degree from Skagit Valley College, the shipbuilder said.

Apprentices also receive a living wage throughout their education, including benefits, paid time off and periodic raises to reflect increased experience and commitment.

A growing number of shipyards across the U.S. are using apprenticeship programs to help fill workforce gaps as many struggle to hire and retain skilled employees. Just this week, another Pacific Northwest shipyard, Gunderson Marine in Portland, Ore., announced plans to open a new training center.