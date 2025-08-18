Shipbuilder Delivers Fast Crew Boat Pair to Aesen

In early August 2025, Aesen took delivery of two new Generation 4 Fast Crew Boats (FCBs) — Aesen 107 and Aesen 108 — at a christening ceremony held at Strategic Marine yard. The addition of Aesen 107 and Aesen 108 brings Aesenʼs total new crew vessel acquisitions to 12 over the past two years with at least three more under construction, as part of its ongoing fleet renewal.

Built by Strategic Marine in collaboration with Southerly Designs, the 42-metre Generation 4 FCBs are engineered for demanding offshore operations. With a top speed of 29 knots, the vessels feature a proven hull design that enhances fuel efficiency, seakeeping performance, and environmental sustainability. Both vessels are scheduled to commence operations in the Middle East in Q4 2025.

Image courtesy Aesen