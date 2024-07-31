Shipbuilder Fincantieri Reports Rise in H1 Earnings

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reported a 16% jump in first-half earnings to 214 million euros ($231.31 million) and a six-fold increase in its order book to 7.6 billion euros, mainly driven by the cruise and defense sectors.

Revenues remained stable at 3.68 billion euros, as shipbuilding revenue, amounting to 69% of the total, decreased due to changes made to the production schedule for some ships.





($1 = 0.9252 euros)

