Shipbuilders Council of America Announces Annual Safety Awards

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance, and repair industry, announced its annual member safety awards for the 2024 calendar year. This year, 14 shipyards are receiving awards for their achievements in safety.

The shipbuilding industry continues to improve on safety metrics year after year. This commitment to safety has allowed U.S. shipyards to address and adapt their continuing operations to any obstacles that arose throughout the year.

To qualify for an SCA Safety Award, member shipyards must submit injury and illness data for all four quarters, report zero fatalities within the year, and either achieve a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) below the SCA average or reduce their TRIR by at least 10 percent compared to the previous year.

The following shipyards and repair facilities have been recognized for their safety practices for 2024:

Award for “Excellence in Safety”

Alabama Shipyard (Mobile, Ala.)

Austal USA (Mobile, Ala.)

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair (Jacksonville, Fla.)

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair (San Diego, Ca.)

Birdon America (Denver, Co.)

Bollinger Shipyards (Lockport, La.)

Conrad Shipyard (Morgan City, La.)

Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc (Norfolk, Va.)

Detyens Shipyards, Inc. (Charleston, Sc.)

Pacific Shipyards International (Honolulu, Hi.)

Southwest Shipyard L.P. (Channelview, Texas)

Vigor Marine Ketchikan (Ketchikan, Alaska)

Vigor Marine Fabrication (Vancouver, Wa.)

Vigor Marine Seattle (Seattle, Wa.)

Award for “Improvement in Safety”