Shipbuilders Council of America Announces New Board of Directors Leadership

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry, announced its new Board of Directors leadership

David Carver, President of General Dynamics NASSCO, is ascending from his position as Vice Chairman to Chairman of the Board, assuming the role from Brad Moyer, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning at BAE Systems.

Mr. Carver has been a dedicated member of the SCA Board of Directors and has 38 years of shipbuilding and ship repair experience, bringing leadership to his new role. Joining Mr. Carver to lead the trade association is Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders. Mr. Rice has served on the SCA Board of Directors since 2014 and begins a new role as Vice Chairman.

“At this moment of renewed focus on America’s maritime strength, our industry stands ready to meet the growing demand for ships that are critical to support our economy and national security. Working hand in hand with U.S. yards and our industrial base partners, we have an incredible opportunity to modernize our fleet, strengthen our workforce, and ensure that American shipbuilding continues to lead the world,” said Mr. Carver.

“The Shipbuilders Council of America is the leading advocate for the shipbuilding and ship repair industry and the men and women who power it, from the largest builders to proven small and mid-sized yards,” said Mr. Rice. “I am honored to serve as Vice Chairman at a pivotal time. This is a moment to translate national attention into long-term industrial strength across America’s shipyards and suppliers.”

Chairman Carver and Vice Chairman Rice will serve alongside Board of Directors Secretary Caitlin Sause, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at SOMAR, Inc. and Treasurer Ashley Godwin, Corporate Director of Strategy and Budget Analysis at Huntington Ingalls.