ClassNK Amends Shipbuilding Class Rules
Classification society ClassNK released amendments to its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships on December 25, 2017.
- Amendment related to the Incorporation of Material Factors for High Tensile Steel into Structural Strength Requirements of Floating Docks (to incorporate research and development results)
- Amendment related to the Intermittent Power Demand of Motors for Steering Gear Power Units Marking of Safe Working Loads (in response to industry requests, etc.)
- Amendment related to the Fuel Consumption Reporting (in response to changes in international conventions, etc.)
- Amendment related to the Testing Procedures of Watertight Compartments (in response to changes in IACS Unified Requirements, etc.)