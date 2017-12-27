Marine Link
Thursday, December 28, 2017

ClassNK Amends Shipbuilding Class Rules

December 27, 2017

© Rudmer Zwerver / Adobe Stock

Classification society ClassNK released amendments to its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships on December 25, 2017.

 
ClassNK said changes include:
  • Amendment related to the Incorporation of Material Factors for High Tensile Steel into Structural Strength Requirements of Floating Docks (to incorporate research and development results)
     
  • Amendment related to the Intermittent Power Demand of Motors for Steering Gear Power Units Marking of Safe Working Loads (in response to industry requests, etc.)
     
  • Amendment related to the Fuel Consumption Reporting (in response to changes in international conventions, etc.)
     
  • Amendment related to the Testing Procedures of Watertight Compartments (in response to changes in IACS Unified Requirements, etc.)
