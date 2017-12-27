ClassNK Amends Shipbuilding Class Rules

Related News

Eni Begins Drilling Oil Well in Alaska's Beaufort Sea

Italian oil producer Eni this week began drilling a new well in U.S. waters off the north coast of Alaska, becoming the first…

Ice-Free Arctic?

At the current rate of carbon emissions of about 35 to 40 gigatons a year, scientists are estimating that the Arctic could…

Cananda Chamber of Shipping on Anchorage Operations

The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the federal government’s announcement of details concerning the review and modernization…

Euroseas Takes Delivery of Container Vessel

Greek shipping firm Euroseas Ltd took delivery of M/V Akinada Bridge, a 5,600 teu post-panamax size container vessel built in 2001 in South Korea…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

ABS Grants AIP to DSLB150 Self-Elevating Unit

ABS, the leading provider of classification and technical services to the global offshore industry, granted Approval in Principle…

Port of Seattle Names Metruck Executive Director

The Port of Seattle Commission has appointed retired U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Stephen P. Metruck as its new Executive Director…

Saudi-led Coalition: Air Strikes Keep Port Open

More than 10,000 people killed in Yemeni conflict. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it would keep Yemen's Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port open for a month…

Keeping the Red Sea Clean

In continuing its work to keep the oceans clean, International Maritime Organization (IMO) encourages member countries to…

McDermott Wins Tyra EPC Work near Denmark

McDermott International announced a substantial contract award from Mærsk Olie og Gas A/S (Maersk Oil) for engineering, procurement…

Kawasaki, Island Offshore Drop Shipbuilding Contract

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has decided to terminate, by agreement with Island Navigator In KS, its shipbuilding contract…