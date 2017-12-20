Marine Link
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Delivers ATB to Wawa

December 20, 2017

Wawa Inc. has taken delivery of its first owned vessel, a newly built articulated tug-barge unit (ATB) constructed by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

 
The barge, named 1964, and its 8,000 horsepower tug, Millville, were christened during a November 28 ceremony at the Sturgeon Bay, Wisc. shipyard.
 
Wawa, which runs a chain of gas stations/convenience stores on the U.S. East Coast and presently sells about two percent of the gasoline sold in the nation, will use its new ATB to supply its growing network of retail locations in Florida.
