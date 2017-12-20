Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Delivers ATB to Wawa
Wawa Inc. has taken delivery of its first owned vessel, a newly built articulated tug-barge unit (ATB) constructed by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.
