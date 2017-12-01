Marine Link
MHI to Reorganize its Shipbuilding Business

December 1, 2017

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced it will establish two new wholly-owned companies in conjunction with reorganization of its shipbuilding business. Effective January 1, 2018, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. will primarily undertake construction of ships that require intensive outfitting, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd. will mainly engage in the manufacture of large ships and marine structures.

 
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. will consolidate the current capabilities of MHI's various shipbuilding bases (Shimonoseki, Nagasaki, etc.) and function as a business company exclusively dedicated to shipbuilding. The new company will grow business in ships that require intensive outfitting: ferries, vessels used by governmental agencies, etc.
 
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd. will carry on construction of large ships making use of the premises and human resources of the Koyagi Plant of MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works. The new company will also expand business in units accommodating new fuels and manufacture of marine steel structures.
