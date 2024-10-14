Shipbuilding RFP: Estonian State Fleet Seeks Bids to Build Electric Ferry

Estonian State Fleet announced a call for tender for the design and construction of a new, battery-powered electric ferry to serve the main islands in Estonia.

"I’m proud to see Estonia leading the way in adopting environmentally sustainable technologies in the maritime sector to achieve this," said Estonian Minister of Infrastructure, Vladimir Svet. "The new ferry will be similar in size and capacity to the existing vessels but will be significantly more economical and environmentally sustainable."

The new ferry will primarily be powered by green electricity, sourced from the shore and stored in the ship's onboard batteries. In addition, biodiesel-powered auxiliary generators will be available for use during extreme ice conditions or other special circumstances. According to Sander Sääsk, Director of Development Services at the Estonian State Fleet, electricity will remain the vessel’s primary energy source to maximize use efficiency. "The project's funding criteria require the new ferry to be at least 66% more energy-efficient than the reference vessel, and this standard has been fully integrated into the current tender," said Sääsk.

The new ferry will boast a modern onboard restaurant, retail shop, lounge areas, and crew cabins. Special care has been taken to ensure full accessibility for passengers with disabilities, including those with mobility and visual impairments. The ferry will accommodate up to 500 passengers and around 130 vehicles. "The proposed size of the vessel allows for quicker loading, which will help operators maintain the current ferry schedules," said Sääsk. The overall length of the ferry must fall within the range of 100 to 114 meters, considering the specific characteristics of the Kuivastu and Virtsu harbors. The ferry must also meet ice class 1B as defined by the Finnish-Swedish ice class regulations.

The new ferry is planned to be the main vessel for the Virtsu-Kuivastu route in Estonia but will also be suitable for the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route if necessary. The deadline for submission of tenders for the construction and design of the vessel is December 10, 2024. The ferry is scheduled for completion by February 2027, with operations set to commence later that spring.

The ferry project is financed by the European Modernisation Fund and revenues from CO2 emissions trading.

For further details regarding the tender, please visit the Estonian Procurement Register.