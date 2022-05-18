Shipbuilding: Sanmar Delivers Tug to Svitzer

Sanmar Shipyards delivered a RAmparts 2400SX class Z-drive tug to Svitzer for its operations in the Dominican Republic.



Dubbed Svitzer Rivas, this is the 27th tugboat that Sanmar has delivered to Svitzer, and is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Robert Allan Ltd.

“Our operations in the Caribbean are key to Svitzer Americas and by expanding and modernising our fleet, we aim to further strengthen our position as the leading towage provider in the Caribbean,” said Arjen van Dijk, Managing Director of Svitzer Americas.

Measuring 24.4 x 11.5m with a molded depth of 4.38m, Svitzer Rivas is powered by a pair of Caterpillar 3516C marine diesel engines each producing 2.350 kW at 1,800 rpm driving Kongsberg US 255S FP azimuth thrusters. With this outfit, Svitzer Rivas can achieve a bollard pull ahead in excess of 80 tonnes and has a minimum free running speed of 12 knots.

Deck equipment includes a DMT TW-E250kN frequency controlled electrical drive double drum towing winch with tension and length indication, constant tension. Tank capacities include 19,600 gallons of fuel oil and 2,900 gallons of fresh water.

The vessel has been constructed in accordance with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) requirements for the following notation: ✠A1, ✠AMS, FI-FI 1, Towing Vessel, MLC Compliance, ✠ABCU, UWILD, QR, Unrestricted Service.