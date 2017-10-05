GlobalSim to Provide VR Crane Simulators to Newport News Shipbuilding

GlobalSim has installed a Virtual Reality Crane Simulator Training System at Newport News Shipbuilding. The system provides a high-tech solution for training crane operators without risking personnel or equipment run by novice operators.

The VR solution includes laptop computers, a headset and controls – all packaged in travel cases. This order is expected to be one of many simulators as Newport News Shipbuilding works to improve the effectiveness and safety of their crane operations.

“Our new Virtual Reality Crane Simulator provides trainees an immersive learning opportunity in a safe environment using challenging interactive scenarios that avoid the cost and risk associated with performing similar training operations on real production cranes.” remarks James Ward, Newport News Shipbuilding senior training designer. “Our instructors are now able to create simulated production lifts that crane operators can perform prior to making difficult lifts on real production cranes.”

“This was an exciting project for us,” exclaims Brad Ball, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for GlobalSim. “The mobile lattice crane and hydraulic telescopic crane were ported from our premium simulators to the VR platform. But the overhead crane with the belly box controls was a custom creation for Newport News Shipbuilding.”