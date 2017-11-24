Brazil Funds Training on ShipConstructor & 3D Design

ShipConstructor Software Inc. (SSI) says it is excited to see that the Brazilian Government has funded training on SSI’s ShipConstructor software. Below is background to that decision.

Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Atlântico Sul (EAS) is one of a select group of bright lights in the Brazilian shipbuilding industry. With the downturn in oil prices and the impact of “Operation Car Wash” causing the cancellation of Petrobras projects, several Brazilian shipbuilding and offshore shipyards have shut down.

However, Estaleiro Atlântico Sul has five projects in its portfolio and other shipyards and agencies also continue with work. That means they will continue to need skilled workers both in their own offices and in the associated supply chain.

To address this demand, the Brazilian National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) partnered with EAS to promote and fund a training course at the Campus Ipojuca of the Institituto Federal de Pernambuco (IFPE).

According to Ricardo Barcellos, the consultant responsible for implementing the software, the objective was to make students master the logic of 3D modeling. The initiative is part of the coordination plan of the Institute’s technical course in Naval Construction which intends to implement the 3D modeling content into the regular program of the course.

To accomplish this, a free workshop was offered October 23-25, 2017. Attendees included teachers of Naval Construction and other professionals seeking advancement.