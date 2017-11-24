Brazil Funds Training on ShipConstructor & 3D Design
ShipConstructor Software Inc. (SSI) says it is excited to see that the Brazilian Government has funded training on SSI’s ShipConstructor software. Below is background to that decision.
ShipConstructor Software Inc. (SSI) says it is excited to see that the Brazilian Government has funded training on SSI’s ShipConstructor software. Below is background to that decision.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News